Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

