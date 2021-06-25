Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,292,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 20,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.94. Inuvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 16.43%.

Inuvo Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

