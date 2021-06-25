Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $482.62 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $486.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.