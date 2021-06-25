Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

ICE opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

