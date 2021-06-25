Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Inter Parfums worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $15,010,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 20.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

