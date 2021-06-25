Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

