Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.32.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.41. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

