Integra Resources Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

ITR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.14.

Shares of ITR opened at C$3.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.82. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05).

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

