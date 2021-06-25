Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $88,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

