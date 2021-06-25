Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $14,766.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $14,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,805.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $11,116.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $11,774.00.

Shares of USCR opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.