Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $14,766.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $14,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,805.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $11,116.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $11,774.00.
Shares of USCR opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.