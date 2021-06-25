Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TRUP opened at $114.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

