Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells 7,554 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50.

RUN stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.