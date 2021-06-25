Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $559,222.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

