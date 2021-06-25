Insider Selling: Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) Insider Sells £192,950 in Stock

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total transaction of £192,950 ($252,090.41).

Shares of RENX opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.42. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 325.20 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The firm has a market cap of £810.53 million and a PE ratio of -41.86.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

