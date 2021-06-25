Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,288,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OSH traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.