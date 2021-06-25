Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,754,785.01 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95.

CRWD opened at $253.70 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $258.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of -352.36 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

