Insider Selling: ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $464,250.00 in Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLPT opened at $19.98 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

