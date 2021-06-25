Insider Selling: Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells 25,576 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

CHRA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,796. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.