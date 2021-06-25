Insider Selling: Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $5.43 on Friday. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 630,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

