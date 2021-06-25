Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $601,600.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $61.88 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

