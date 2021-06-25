Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $111.82 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.