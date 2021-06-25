Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Sells $755,730.18 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

