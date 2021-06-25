Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $73,157.49 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,415.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31.

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $2,581.81.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $28.25 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.