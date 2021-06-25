Insider Buying: RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.94. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

