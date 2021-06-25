Insider Buying: Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Acquires C$55,580.26 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 48,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,580.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,552.49.

Neovasc Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.07.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.76 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

