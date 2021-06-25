Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires 5,600 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,098.24.

Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

