Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases 3,703 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

Shares of LON DSCV traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 951 ($12.42). The stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The firm has a market cap of £850.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 806.89. discoverIE Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 967 ($12.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSCV. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital lowered discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

