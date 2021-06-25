Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $9,536,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,460,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00.

ASAN stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $61.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

