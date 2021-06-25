Insider Buying: Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Acquires 80 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Mark Florance acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £180 ($235.17).

Shares of AAIF stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.36. The stock has a market cap of £395.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.30.

Get Aberdeen Asian Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.