Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.42

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4249 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $46.53. 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

