Incent Price Tops $0.0903 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $4.15 million and $189,009.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00098589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00162112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,016.63 or 1.00161650 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.