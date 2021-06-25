Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Insider Buys C$117,608.00 in Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,319,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,661,344.42.

TSE:III opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Imperial Metals Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.81 and a 12 month high of C$6.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

