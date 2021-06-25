Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.69 on Monday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth $99,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.