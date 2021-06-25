IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $121.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.11.

INFO stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

