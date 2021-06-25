Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 59,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,112,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -0.44.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

