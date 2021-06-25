ICHI (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $8.09 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. ICHI has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $16,453.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00008270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00164686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,958.36 or 0.99836989 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,055,319 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

