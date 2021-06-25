HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “
NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.06.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
