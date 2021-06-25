HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

