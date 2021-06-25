Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hunting stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28. Hunting has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

