HSBC Downgrades Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) to Hold

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLUIF. BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluidra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.