H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.22. 47,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,239. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

