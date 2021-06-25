Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HWDJF. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HWDJF opened at $11.19 on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

