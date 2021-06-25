Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.07. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 640,069 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston American Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

