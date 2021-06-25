Houman Akhavan Sells 16,585 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Houman Akhavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Houman Akhavan sold 300 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $5,865.00.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 702,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,684. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $928.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 281,915 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

