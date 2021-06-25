Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.48

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 684713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7,108.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 811,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 24.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.