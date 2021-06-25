HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $311,047.75 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. HOQU has a total market cap of $311,047.75 and approximately $961,721.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00590161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037719 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

