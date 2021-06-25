HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

