Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-227 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.25 million.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 1,399,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,918. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

