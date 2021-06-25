Hillman Capital Management Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.