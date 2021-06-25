Hillman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.53. 7,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

