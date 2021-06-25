Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 33,117 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. 120,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,982. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

